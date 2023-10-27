Meta opens new offices in former AIB headquarters

has opened the company’s new campus in Ballsbridge in south Dublin, citing a “positive outlook” for the company in Ireland months after it said it would cut close to 500 staff in Ireland.

“Today marks a positive new chapter in the story of Meta in Ireland,” the firm’s Irish boss Anne O’Leary said. “We opened our first Irish office in 2009, with a team of 25 people. Now, with over 2,000 employees across 80 teams in three Irish locations, our operations continue to play an important role for Meta, both in Ireland and globally, as we build the future through AI and immersive technologies.

"Meta has been a key investor in Ireland since it opened its first Irish office almost 14 years ago," Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney said.

