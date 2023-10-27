Met Éireann: Unsettled bank holiday weekend of fog, heavy showers, thunderstorms

There is nothing quite like a long weekend, but the October Bank Holiday is due to see some unsettled weather.

There are thunderstorms on the way across the weekend, with heavy rain. Due to the rain, there is a potential for localised spot flooding, so driver should take care. Fog is also due, so switch on your headlights, increase your distance from other vehicles and decrease your speed.Looking ahead across the weekend, here is the day-by-day weather forecast breakdown:

Saturday Saturday will be another day of sunny spells and showers. Some of those showers will be heavy, with a chance of thunderstorms and spot flooding. "Later in the afternoon, cloud will build from the east as a spell of rain follows, turning heavy in places," says Met Eireann.On Saturday night, temperatures will dip to between 4 and 9 degrees, and rain will continue to push in from the east leading to a wet night for most with fog developing in places.Cloudy and wet for most in the morning but the rain should clear up in the afternoon, with sunny spells and showers following. headtopics.com

Monday Fog will clear through the morning to leave another day of sunny spells and showers, some heavy with thunderstorms and spot flooding possible. "Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees generally in light to moderate east to northeast winds," says Met Eireann.Get the latest RSVP headlines straight to your inbox for free by signing up to our newsletter

