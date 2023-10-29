Met Éireann says that the weather this weekend is going to be VERY grim

On Friday, it will be mostly cloudy in the southwest and west and with the chance of patchy rain in west Munster. Largely dry elsewhere with long clear spells and just patchy cloud. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds.

Current indications suggest it will be rather cloudy in Munster and Connacht on Saturday with the chance of rain in Atlantic coastal areas. However, elsewhere across the country it is expected to remain dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds. On Saturday night, rain is expected to develop across much of Munster and Connacht but it will stay dry elsewhere. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in brisk southeasterly winds.

Rain will affect parts of the south and west at times on Sunday but it looks set to hold dry in most other areas with mostly cloudy skies. A cold day with highest temperatures of just 6 to 9 degrees in a brisk southeast wind. Cold and breezy overnight with outbreaks of rain in the south and west. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. headtopics.com

Latest indications suggest the early days of next week will be cold and showery with persistent rain at times. There will be a brisk east or southeasterly air-flow with temperatures a few degrees below the April average.alec baldwincoatMinimum wage is reportedly set to increase on Budget DayBarbie, Beyonce, and Wednesday: The 20 most popular Halloween costumes for 2023

Status Yellow weather warnings issued with possible floodingMet Éireann issues alerts for eight counties across country, with heavy rain forecast Read more ⮕

Ireland weather: Status Yellow warnings issued with possible floodingMet Éireann issues alerts for eight counties across country, with heavy rain forecast Read more ⮕

Weather to remain unsettled with wet and windy conditionsMet Éireann says longer spells of rain may create possible localised flooding in some areas Read more ⮕

Met Éireann extend Status Yellow warning bringing flood risk this bank holidayMet Éireann has issued Status Yellow rain warnings for thirteen counties over the Halloween bank holiday weekend. The warnings indicate heavy rain, along with saturated ground conditions, leading to potential flooding Read more ⮕

Met Éireann’s latest weather warning is bringing some very bad news for tonightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Daniel O’Donnell ‘blessed’ to have met wife Majella when he didExclusive: “We have a lot of fun together the two of us, we genuinely have a lot of fun' Read more ⮕