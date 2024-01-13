Met Éireann predicts bitterly cold temperatures, fog, ice, sleet and snow next week

Met Éireann has published a detailed weather forecast for the entire country, predicting bitterly cold temperatures, fog, ice, sleet and snow next week. People all over Ireland are being warned that the temperature is likely to start dropping below 0°C as soon as Sunday evening where it will be as low as -4°C in some places. Weather experts have said the drop in temperature can be attributed to winds blowing in from the Arctic.

One familiar weather expert gave his verdict on which parts of Ireland might see snow next week. "The UK Met Office has issued yellow warning for snow/ice in Northern Ireland Monday with risk of snow and low temperatures," wrote Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather on X (formerly Twitter). "Northern areas at highest risk of seeing showers, looking mainly dry further South for now." Alan added: "Still uncertainty on the weather models on the track of that low Wednesday with South of England possibly seeing snow if it comes up far enoug





