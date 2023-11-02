Met Eireann pinpoint when temperatures will plunge to frosty and icy conditions

However, people may not be thrilled with the change as Met Eireann have pinpointed when we can expect temperatures to drop.Read more:Parents in line for double Child Benefit payment within weeks Things will be dropping to colder than normal next week as the national forecaster has warned of frost and later in the month, icy conditions.

In their long range forecast, for next week they wrote: "Overall, temperatures are expected to be colder than normal with the potential for some frosty nights." Met Eireann also expect conditions to improve next week as there will be a break from the dominating low pressure. Much of the country will be drier than normal, though there is some uncertainty with that, while northern and northwestern areas are likely to see above average rainfall amounts due to showers feeding in in the northerly airflow. Given recent rainfall amounts and their impact on ground and river conditions, there still remains a chance of some flooding.

As for the week after, the 13th to the 19th, a more unsettled picture is signalled with the high pressure to the east declining, allowing low pressure systems to dominate. The airflow will likely be northwesterly bringing in above rainfall amounts throughout the country and staying cooler for most. Flooding remains a potential hazard and with the potential for further frosty nights with wet ground, that could lead to some icy stretches forming.

In week three, the 20th to the 26th, a westerly airflow is most likely, with above average rainfall for Atlantic counties and more average rainfall amounts elsewhere. Temperatures will likely return to more normal values for the time of year but that could still mean some frosty nights. And without much of a reprieve in ground and river conditions, there remains a chance of further flooding.Join our new WhatsApp community! Click this LINK to receive your daily dose of RSVP Live content.

