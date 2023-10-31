Met Eireann Issuing Warnings Ahead Of Storm Ciarán

Today (Tuesday), there is a status yellow rain warning for Kerry with the alert highlighting the potential for flooding and difficult travelling conditions. That warning will run until midday on tomorrow (Wednesday).

The British Met Office also has a similar alert for rain in place for the North which is in place until 9am tomorrow. There has already been flooding in parts of the north - particulary in Newry where its canal burst its banks.

Tomorrow morning (Wednesday) will see a status yellow wind warning run in Clare, Kerry and Galway. That will be in place from 5am until 11am tomorrow. The forecaster is warning of strong and gusty winds which could lead to difficult travelling conditions and the chance of overtopping waves.Status Yellow - Rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow Cork Waterford

Further rainfall associated with Storm Ciarán, combined with saturated ground conditions & high river levels may lead to floodingIt will be in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford and Cork - all areas which have been impacted by flooding in recent weeks.

While, the British Met Office has already put out a rain warning for Antrim, Armagh and Down - which will run from 6am on Thursday until that night.

