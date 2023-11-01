Met Eireann issue weather warnings for 15 counties as Storm Ciaran arrives

After the disastrous effects of Storm Babet, Met Eireann have not issued any Status Red warnings for extreme flooding - here's hoping Storm Ciaran won't be as severe. Read more:Bruce Springsteen Ireland 2024: How to get tickets, when are they on-sale and venues he's playing

A Status Yellow wind warning for Clare, Kerry, Galway came into effect at 5am this morning and will expire at 11am, with Met Eireann writing: "Strong and very gusty westerly winds, accompanied by squally showers."

A Status Yellow rain warning for Kerry came into effect at 12pm yesterday and will be in effect until 12pm today, while the same warning will come into effect for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford at 7pm and last until 7am on Thursday.

"Further rainfall associated with Storm Ciarán, combined with saturated ground conditions and high river levels, may lead to flooding," Met Eireann wrote. A Status Yellow rain warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry will expire at 9am, as the UK Met office warned: "Another period of heavy rain is likely to bring some flooding and transport disruption across Northern Ireland."

However, a fresh Yellow rain warning will be reissued tomorrow morning at 9am for Antrim, Armagh and Down as the Met UK office warn that Storm Ciaran could bring "disruption". Met Eireann have predicted that even after Storm Ciaran, the weather will remain wet, unsettled and dull over the coming days due to low pressure.

