Met Éireann have issued a fresh snow/ice warning for all of Ireland

The status yellow warning is due to come in at midnight tonight and will last until 8am on Monday morning.
Met Éireann are predicting that showers will continue to affect the western part of the country overnight, falling as sleet or even possibly snow in a couple places. And with air temperatures set to fall near zero or below countrywide, there are some icy stretches that are likely by the morning time.Looking towards the rest of the forecast for the next few days, Sunday night will see the showers become confined to the western and northern counties early on. However some falls of sleet or snow are likely there overnight.
It will be cold with widespread frost and icy patches with overnight, with temperatures reaching lows of 0 to -2C generally but a few degrees higher on Atlantic coasts. It will be cold on Monday, with widespread frost and icy patches clearing during the morning. Met Éireann are forecasting a bright day with sunny spells, but showers in the west of the country will become more widespread by afternoon. headtopics.com
Some of the showers will be wintry with a risk of isolated thunderstorms, before turning into more prolonged rain, sleet and hill snow in northern parts during the evening. Looking towards the rest of the week, Met Éireann are predicting it will be “cool and showery” with the showers more frequent in the west. There will be dry weather at times further east and frost most nights.