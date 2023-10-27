Messi in Ballon d'Or blow as organisers say he's outright record holder

Lionel Messi may not be the record Ballon d'Or holder after all, with Brazilian legend Pele having been passed over for the award on seven occasions before South American players became eligible.

The Argentine icon has been involved in a virtual duopoly when it comes to winning the greatest individual prize in world football with Cristiano Ronaldo for nearly two decades. Despite his advancing years, Messi is the favourite to take home an eighth Ballon d'Or at the ceremony on October 30.

It is expected that the 36-year-old will be honoured for his exploits at the World Cup in Qatar, where he heroically led his country to the trophy as captain. The official record books would read that the Inter Miami talisman would be the first player to be crowned as the world's best player on eight occasions. headtopics.com

However, an ' international re-evaluation' was conducted by France Football, organisers of the Ballon d'Or, in 2016 and concluded that Pele would've been awarded the Ballon d'Or seven times if he was eligible but players based outside of Europe were not considered until 1995. They claimed that he would've won in 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1964 and 1970.

In addition to this, Pele was retrospectively awarded an honorary Ballon d'Or in 2014 as he was honoured for his sterling career at long last by the organisers. The Brazilian legend would be visibly moved as he went up to collect the award on stage, with the three-time world champion having been reduced to tears. headtopics.com

After composing himself, the iconic former forward was able to summon some words of gratitude as he revealed that he felt his trophy collection was now 'complete. Pele said: "I have so many so trophies and so many prizes but I was jealous because all those guys got the Ballon d'Or.

