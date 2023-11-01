Merc’s superior EQE SUV — what a difference an E makes

Subsequently, that concern shifted to platform-sharing, and the worry that if all cars from a brand or group of brands were made using the same components, they’d all be basically the same to drive, and thus our motoring world would become duller and less interesting.

Actually, if the space in the back of the EQE saloon is insufficient for you, your children, or your collection of geologic samples that you, for some reason, need to regularly carry then the EQE SUV is the panacea you’ve been looking for. You get the same battery, same rear-drive electric motor (unless you pony up the extra for four-wheel drive or one of the hi-po AMG versions), and basically the same dashboard. What you gain is lots and lots of rear space.

The EQE saloon is a touch cramped in the back, and has small rear windows which don’t let in a lot of light. The EQE SUV is the polar opposite – plenty of legroom and headroom, big windows, and fitted to our test car, an expensive sliding glass roof to give you even more natural light.

The boot is not especially massive. At 520-litres, it’s outshone by that of a smaller, more affordable, Hyundai Ioniq 5 or, more in keeping with the Merc’s price stratum, the 569-litres of an Audi Q8 e-tron. It’s not really an issue though, as the EQE SUV’s boot is square, flat-floored, and entirely useful.

Up front, the dashboard is identical to that used in the EQE and EQS saloons, just set slightly higher up. There’s a huge sweep of stippled black plastic trim running the width of the cabin, bookended by gorgeous circular air vents which resemble jet engine turbofans. Sadly, that big plastic panel is rather creaky and cheap-feeling in places – press a finger into a corner and it crunches like cardboard – and the row of touch-sensitive buttons below the main screen don’t feel much more expensive.

