MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan reveals autism diagnosis on World Autism Awareness Day

Luke 'Ming' Flanagan has taken to social media to reveal that he was diagnosed with autism earlier this year. The MEP opened up to his followers about his diagnosis on World Autism Awareness Day, an internationally recognised day annually on April 2 to raise awareness about people with autism. Luke explained to his followers that he had been diagnosed with autism at the start of February, but “always kinda knew” adding that now that he is aware it “really helps”.
The MEP received a wave of support following his revelation from members of the public, including many people who also opened up about a later-in-life autism diagnosis
