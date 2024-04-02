MEP calls for urgent legislation against 'coffin tablet' drug in Dublin

An MEP from Dublin has called for urgent legislation against a drug referred to as the "coffin tablet" which has becoming increasingly prevalent on the capital's streets. Fianna Fáil member Barry Andrews is calling for the drug - known officially as pregabalin - to be reclassified as a controlled substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977. Andrews highlights the devastation it has caused to communities in the US where it has already taken a substantial hold.
It is a prescription drug used to treat anxiety disorders, epilepsy and nerve pain and is being sold in Dublin for as cheaply as €1, according to Andrews, who cited a RCSI report which stated that it was found present in 1 in 16 post-mortem toxicology tests. Read More: Man fighting for his life in hospital after he and a pal were attacked by gang on Dublin street He said it has been described abroad as the new OxyContin, an opioid used to treat ongoing pain and to which abusers of the medication can develop an immunit
