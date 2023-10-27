Mentally ill prisoner who strangled cellmate is jailed for ten years

The bereaved family criticised the prison service for allowing two prisoners with mental health issues to share a cell. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA WireA mentally ill prisoner who strangled his cellmate has been jailed for ten years for what a judge described as a “savage” attack carried out without “any justification”.

Michael Connolly (55), of no fixed abode, scalded Mark Lawlor with hot water using a borrowed kettle from a next-door cell before strangling him. He was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility by a jury at the Central Criminal Court in August.

The jury had heard that Connolly, who is originally from Dublin but moved to Louth, had delusional beliefs, including that prisoners were in league with prison officers in “a homosexual conspiracy”. They heard Connolly believed that Mr Lawlor (38), from Drumcondra, had “some kind of exalted identity like a king” and was “a kingpin of Dublin”. headtopics.com

The jury had been told that a disagreement on the findings of two psychiatrists was “the nub of the case” over whether or not Connolly was sufficiently mentally ill to be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Ms Justice Lankford, when paying tribute to the Lawlor family, commended their “dignity” throughout the case and noted that Mr Lawlor’s mother Ann had “died of a broken heart” at the loss of her son. Ms Justice Lankford noted that Mr Lawlor was “the apple of his mother’s eye” and a “good and decent person”. headtopics.com

Speaking after the sentencing, Mr Lawlor’s sister, Sharon Brennan, on behalf of the Lawlor family said that “taking a life should mean a life sentence”.

