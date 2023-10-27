Mentally ill man given eight years for killing cellmate without ‘any justification’

Michael Connolly (55) scalded Mark Lawlor with hot water using a kettle borrowed from a neighbouring cell and then strangled him in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA WireA mentally ill prisoner who killed his cellmate has been jailed for eight years for what a judge described as a “savage” attack carried out without “any justification”.
He was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility by a Central Criminal Court jury in August. Who was Tim O’Sullivan? Private man whose body lay for two decades in derelict Mallow house had ‘a broken heart’
They heard that he believed Mr Lawlor (38), from Drumcondra, had “some kind of exalted identity like a king” and was “a kingpin of Dublin”. The jury was told that a disagreement on the findings of two psychiatrists was “the nub of the case” over whether or not Connolly was sufficiently mentally ill to be found not guilty by reason of insanity. headtopics.com
She then suspended a further two years of the sentence for five years to grant Connolly an opportunity to reintegrate into society upon his release.
Trump, Cohen face off again at New York fraud trialDonald Trump and his one-time lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen have faced off for a second straight day in a Manhattan courtroom, where the former US president is in the midst of a civil fraud trial over his family real estate company's business practices. Read more ⮕