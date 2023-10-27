Mentally ill man given eight years for killing cellmate without ‘any justification’

Michael Connolly (55) scalded Mark Lawlor with hot water using a kettle borrowed from a neighbouring cell and then strangled him in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA WireA mentally ill prisoner who killed his cellmate has been jailed for eight years for what a judge described as a “savage” attack carried out without “any justification”.

He was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility by a Central Criminal Court jury in August. Who was Tim O’Sullivan? Private man whose body lay for two decades in derelict Mallow house had ‘a broken heart’

They heard that he believed Mr Lawlor (38), from Drumcondra, had “some kind of exalted identity like a king” and was “a kingpin of Dublin”. The jury was told that a disagreement on the findings of two psychiatrists was “the nub of the case” over whether or not Connolly was sufficiently mentally ill to be found not guilty by reason of insanity. headtopics.com

She then suspended a further two years of the sentence for five years to grant Connolly an opportunity to reintegrate into society upon his release.

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Ashling Murphy Murder Trial: Here's what happened on day eightToday the court heard Miroslav Sedlacek was called on twice on January 14th last year to translate for Jozef Puska over the phone Read more ⮕

Michael Lynn accused of stealing more than €21 million during boom yearsJurors told that any prejudices they may have against banks or solicitors should be left ‘outside the room’ Read more ⮕

Ashling Murphy Murder Trial hears Puska told Gardaí: 'I am the murderer'The jury in the Ashling Murphy murder trial has heard Jozef Puska told Gardaí, 'I am the murderer' while being questioned in hospital. Read more ⮕

Heaton-Harris expresses disbelief over masked men sitting in Belfast court during murder trialNI secretary questioned at Westminister committee about incident during trial over Troubles era deaths Read more ⮕

Garda tells Ashling Murphy murder trial that accused told him 'I feel guilty'ozef Puska (33), with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Murphy at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12th, 2022. Read more ⮕

Trump, Cohen face off again at New York fraud trialDonald Trump and his one-time lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen have faced off for a second straight day in a Manhattan courtroom, where the former US president is in the midst of a civil fraud trial over his family real estate company's business practices. Read more ⮕