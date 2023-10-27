Men reveal what they think about women who carry condoms

However, there are still some areas that we struggle to shake the dust off – women’s relationship with condoms being one of them.

However, a new survey, conducted by Durex, has shown that many of women’s insecurities about carrying condoms are completely unfounded.According to the survey, three quarters of 16 – 24 year olds are uncomfortable speaking about the issue, which is concerning considering thatThe research found that men find girls who carry condoms “confident” and “attractive”, with 79 per cent saying they thought it was a turn on for a girl to insist on wearing condoms.

We know the survey was run by Durex, so there’s bound to be a vested interest, but still – it’s not a bad message to take on board. headtopics.com

