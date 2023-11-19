Memories of Dalymount Park and the Aviva Stadium

It was in Dalymount Park, back when the northside Dublin stadium resembled something from a survival horror video game. It’s no architectural triumph today. But in 1989, Dalymount was dystopian with post-apocalyptic ribbons attached. The steps behind the goal were a running battle between weeds and boulders of rubble. The toilets glowed in the dark – and also in the daylight.
When Dave Barry hit the post, and all the Cork City fans jumped at once, I wondered for a moment if the terrace might open and swallow us whole. I’ll remember my most recent cup final too – Bohemian FC vs St Patrick’s Athletic last Sunday. Not out of any affection for either team. In a perfect world, both would have lost. But because the game, at the Aviva Stadium, drew a record sell-out attendance crowd of around 43,00
