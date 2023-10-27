Memorial held for abuse whistleblower Mark Ryan

The 62-year-old, who died in London last month, was remembered today for his courage in speaking out and in doing so"transforming so many other lives".

Mark and his younger brother David Ryan told their story on an RTÉ radio documentary called"Blackrock Boys" last November. After they told they spoke out more than 200 men joined the Ryan brothers in making allegations of historic abuse against members of the Spiritan congregation who co-run Blackrock College as well as other schools run by other religious congregations.David Ryan his brother said that Mark"gave me a voice".

"It's been a rollercoaster of a month, it's been a rollercoaster of a year since the old Doc on One started", he told family and friends gathered today Executive producer of"Blackrock Boys" Seán Mac Giolla said"deciding to speak out on the national airways on any issue is a brave step, but when it's something that you've spoken to very few people about, something you've been forced to carry throughout your entire life it's even braver". headtopics.com

Mr Mac Giolla said Mark Ryan had no way of knowing how anyone would react when he took that first step of sharing his story with the radio team.Colm O Gorman, a survivor of clerical sex abuse, said what motivated Mark Ryan to speak out"was not anger or rage but a deep sense of righteousness".

He said this took courage on many levels and by doing so Mark Ryan"transformed so many lives and will continue to do so".His long standing friend Peter Gunnn said Mark"never played the victim, he found his voice and helped others find theirs. That took courage".Ray O Neill said Mark Ryan should have been on stage, as he had"buckets of drama in him", acting was in his DNA. headtopics.com

