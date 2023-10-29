Meghan’s trick for avoiding blisters when wearing heels is fairly genius

Alright, that’s not an instant eye-catcher but whatever, it’s true so let’s just go with it for a moment.Is it because Meghan simply can’t find shoes in her own size? Is it because her feet have recently shrunk? Is it because she suffers from a rare condition that renders her unable to wear shoes that actually fit her?
Nah, none of those. It’s actually because she knows the foolproof ways to avoid blisters when you’re wearing heels all day.columnist Harriet Davey says wearing one size up can actually make wandering around in heels all day way more manageable.“There’s nothing worse than uncomfortable shoes (we’ve all been there on a night out) and when celebs like Meghan are wearing heels for a long period of time their feet can often swell up.
"A trick of the trade is to stuff the toe with padding like tissue or cotton wool, and this can be taken out once they feel like they need a bit more room in their shoes.