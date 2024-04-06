Meghan Markle warned over UK visit as Prince Harry returns

Meghan Markle has been warned ahead of husband Prince Harry 's return to the UK next month. The Duchess of Sussex could be set to stay in the US instead of joining Harry on the trip, but she has been rumoured to be planning to join the Duke for his visit. Now Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has given a stark warning over what would be her first visit to the UK since 2022.

He explained: 'If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years.' While he added that security 'wouldn't be an issue' should she visit, Richard also claimed that Meghan has the 'perfect excuse' not to. READ MORE - Prince Harry has 'no choice' but to meet with King Charles and Prince William on next UK visit He told The Sun: 'The security would be decided on a case by case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the UK. I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though

