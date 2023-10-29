Meghan Markle’s ultimate makeup rule is one a lot of Irish gals will relate to

Meghan Markle is something of a beauty icon and has us all taking inspiration from the dewy skin and neutral colours she’s known for.

Her former makeup artist has opened up about working with Meghan, revealing that the actress always insisted on a natural look. Lydia Sellers, who has also styled Meghan’s hair, has worked on many projects with the royal-to-be, including a Vanity Fair cover.Freckles are something Meghan has in common with us Irish girls and something she always chooses to embrace, according to Lydia.

“Every time I’d do her makeup, she’d say, ‘Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don’t want a tonne of foundation,'” the makeup artist told “It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on.”“She just wants to look like a better version of herself.”“To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot. headtopics.com

