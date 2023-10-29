Meghan Markle just took a secret trip for a VERY sweet reason

She married Prince Harry in a lavish wedding, while also dealing with her rogue family.But despite all the chaos, Meghan Markle still makes time for her nearest and dearest.The actress-turned-royal hopped on a COMMERCIAL flight (the horror) to see her BFF Jessica Mulroney.

“Meghan spent three days holed up at Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben’s home in Toronto,” ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie reported. The pair “spent their days catching up, cooking together and, of course, playing with Jessica’s children, who love their ‘Auntie Meg.’ ”

You may recall that Jessica’s 7-year-old twin boys served as page boys in Meghan and Harry’s wedding. headtopics.com

