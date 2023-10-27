Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding outfits are going on display VERY soon

Royal fans will soon be able to get an up-close look at the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress as it is set to go on public display this year.later this year.From 26 October 2018 to 6 January 2019 the outfits worn by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their wedding at St George's Chapel, will go on display at Windsor Castle. The exhibition, 'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' will move to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from 14 June to 6 October 2019.

The Royal Collection Trust exhibition "A #RoyalWedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" will include the wedding dress designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller and veil, embroidered with the flora of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, along with the diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, lent to The Duchess of Sussex by The Queen.‬ Visit @Royal_Collection_Trust to find out more.

The tiara, which held the veil in place, was lent to Meghan by HRH Queen Elizabeth – and will also be on public display for the first time.

