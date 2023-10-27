Meghan and Harry's Christmas clash as she cuts off family and he 'misses the UK'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could clash over their Christmas plans as they both seem to have different ideas of who to spend the big day with.

In recent months, sources have claimed that Harry "really misses the UK" and would like to move back to his home country, albeit in a home he and Meghan have found and funded themselves. It's been said that while living in the States, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have only been surrounded by their immediate family, including grandmother Doria Ragland and Meghan's niece, Ashleigh Hale.

The Duchess cut off the rest of her family, including her estranged father, Thomas Markle and her half-sister Samantha Markle, leaving the pair enraged. Meanwhile, Harry is miles away from his unusual bunch, made up of his brother Prince William - who he severely fell out with in past years - his sister-in-law Kate Middleton and his nieces and nephews Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. headtopics.com

As well as other royal family members based in the UK, Harry seems to be missing out on quality family time, but Meghan has no desire to return to the England. Sources told Woman that "Harry loves his wife and children, he is happy but he really misses the UK."

Royal biographer Emily Andrews told the publication that in the UK, Meghan was "unable to control her image" but in America she is "enjoying being a celebrity." Meghan recently signed to WME and is said to be making at comeback to Hollywood and is "more than happy to be photographed" as she climbs her way back up the ladder. headtopics.com

IrishMirror »

