Meath's Mathew Costello named Tailteann Cup Footballer of the Year

The Dunshaughlin man picked up the award at the end of a gala black-tie function in Croke Park’s Hogan Suite tonight.And tonight the GAA announced the overall players of the year in the Tailteann Cup football championship, and the Joe McDonagh, Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup hurling competitions.

Carlow forward Martin Kavanagh picked up the Joe McDonagh Cup Hurler of the Year award on the back of an excellent season in which he hit 1-8 in a man of the match display in the final victory over Offaly.

Meath's Jack Regan was crowned Christy Ring Cup Hurler of the Year, with his season highlight a 14-point haul in the final win against Derry. Wicklow veteran Andy O'Brien picked up the Nickey Rackard Cup Hurler of the Year prize after the county won the competition for the first time in what was O'Brien's final game before retiring from inter-county duty.Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: "Congratulations to Mathew, Martin, Jack, Andy and Niall for these prestigious additional awards.

“To be selected in the overall team of the year was a magnificent achievement, but to be singled out again as being the overall stand out performer in your championship, with the approval of your peers, is something extra special.

"These awards are in recognition of the exceptional standards that we witnessed across the McDonagh, Ring, Rackard, Meagher and Tailteann Cups in 2023 and I know your clubs will share in this great occasion."

GPA CEO Tom Parsons adeed: “To win a position on the Team of the Year for the competition in which you were playing is a massive honour and every player should be rightly proud of that achievement. To be selected as the Player of the Year is, without doubt, extra special. It marks you out as being the best of the best.

