Measures to improve road safety will ‘struggle’ to make impact without increased Garda visibility

In a letter to Drew Harris, dated September 22nd, Mr Chambers said he was “very concerned” at reports that Garda road policing units may be disbanded or that their resources may be temporarily reassigned elsewhere. “Such a move would be retrograde in my view as we seek to increase the visibility of enforcement in the months ahead,” he said.

He also said intercept detections for speeding, where a garda stops a vehicle, were down 30 per cent over that same period and arrests for drink driving were down 14 per cent.Some People Need Killing and A Death in Malta: journalists shine a light on human rights abuses

“I would note also and welcome that arrests for drug driving are up 28 per cent compared to 2019, but it has to be said this is decreasing compared to 2022, 2021 and 2020.” “Without increased enforcement, and in a visible manner, I believe that the other measures we are all working towards to improve road safety will struggle to be successful or deliver all the hoped for benefits and lives saved.”

“Research by the Road Safety Authority confirms that drivers rank more gardaí on the roads as the single most influential factor that would encourage them to stop speeding or using mobile phones,” he said.

“Despite that ill-informed public commentary there was no suggestion that An Garda Síochána was disbanding established units or transferring established personnel during that roster debate,” it said. “There is no organisation policy to reduce numbers in roads policing units. As Garda recruitment continues and accelerates, additional Garda members will become available to be deployed to priority areas.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Man arrested by Garda over threats to senior Cabinet MinistersThreats under investigation understood to have been made to Ministers from all three Government parties

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Family of delivery driver who lost leg after being hit by Garda car speak outPals of Brazilian Joao Henrique Ferreira held a protest in central Dublin following yesterday following Saturday’s accident on the M50, south of the city

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Ireland's Brazilian community rallies in support of delivery driver injured in Garda incidentIreland's Brazilian community has rallied in support of delivery driver João Ferreira (23), who lost part of his leg following a collision with a Garda vehicle.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Deliveroo rider seriously injured by Garda vehicle says he wants to return home to BrazilM50 crash: João Ferreira has asked his mother about whether his leg was amputated or not

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Garda report details number of thwarted assassination attempts in IrelandThe number of assassinations thwarted since 2016 by An Garda Síochána has been revealed in their latest annual report, released on Tuesday, October 31.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Delivery man who lost part of leg after Garda crash eager to get home to BrazilJoao Henrique Ferreira, who has lived in Ireland for the last five years, suffered serious injuries when he was struck by an unmarked garda car on the motorway at around 3.30pm on Sunday

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕