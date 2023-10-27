McVerry Trust ordered to complete €300k site purchase

The site, at Fleming's Lane, High Street has planning permission for a sheltered facility for children and young people.

A written contract had been entered into in March; The closing date for the sale was 4 May and money to be paid over. "We have a booking deposit paid and a defendant who simply refuses to complete the purchase," Elizabeth Murphy, barrister for Nocwerdna, instructed by Dan O’Connor solicitor, told judge Terence O’Sullivan.

"The Peter McVerry Trust had entered into a contract. The price was there, the lands were there, and the contract in place," Ms Murphy said.However, counsel for the Peter McVerry Trust, Shane Kelly, asked for the motion to be struck out. headtopics.com

He said that the issues included the contract and the exact date in March, the return and signing of the contract, and the registered owner of the site. It was incumbent on Mr Duggan to put evidence before the court as to the ownership of the property, the defence barrister said.

Documents before the court including a letter in August from the CEO of the McVerry Trust showed there was"no doubt" by the CEO herself but that this was an executed contract," Ms Murphy said.Judge Terence O’Sullivan granted the order/ the decree to complete the contract. headtopics.com

Counsel for the Trust, Mr Kelly asked for a stay on the order in order to appeal the matter. Judge O’Sullivan refused. The proposal for the derelict greenfield site attracted objections; it was granted permission by Kerry County Council in 2020, was appealed to An Bord Pleanala, which granted permission in 2021.

rtenews »

Peter McVerry Trust ordered to complete €300,000 purchase of Killarney site for youth sheltered facility

