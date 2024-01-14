McIlroy loses Dubai Desert Classic to Fleetwood

Rory McIlroy lost the Dubai Desert Classic to Tommy Fleetwood, who took advantage of McIlroy's mistakes. McIlroy had a three-putt bogey on the 14th hole and hit a drive into the water on the 18th hole, resulting in a closing bogey. Fleetwood finished with a birdie-birdie finish and won by one stroke. McIlroy's driving was his biggest downfall.





