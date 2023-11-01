McConalogue finds surprise Irish connection on trip to the Korean meat market

He tried Irish beef in a restaurant when visiting his daughter in Ireland recently and informed Minister McConalogue he was a fan.“My daughter who has stayed in both the US and UK said Irish was the best for her,” he told the Minister through a translator.

Irish food and beverage exports to Korea were worth more than €75m last year and the Government wants this to rise. He was told that the next time he visited his daughter, a visit to a farm and a meat factory could be arranged so he could see how the Irish beef market works.As he walked around the stalls in Korea’s largest meat market, the different cuts of beef, pork and other meats and how they are consumed by the Koreans were explained to him.

As he looked at the beef liver and small intestines sitting in baskets and on trays, Minister McConalogue said that when he was younger, he and his family would slaughter a heifer and put the kidneys and liver into the fridge in his Donegal home.

The average Korean person consumes 75kg of meat a year or, as the Minister remarked, nearly half a pound a day. “We're hopeful, not just in relation to the engagement and my presence here, but the fact that as a country we’ve such a strong presence of Cabinet ministers here, that the visit this week and that presence will help move things forward.”

“Increasingly you will see Korean companies looking to build a footprint outside of Korea and in the European Union,” he said.When asked by the Irish Mirror if Ireland’s housing crisis had been mentioned to Korean businesses or if they had brought up accommodation shortages, Minister Coveney stated that there were “housing pressures in most markets in the Western world”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Leo Varadkar leads new kind of Irish trade mission to South KoreaTaoiseach will be joined by three other Government ministers this week in effort to boost exports and attract investment

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ministers to raise profile of Ireland on trade mission to South KoreaTaoiseach Leo Varadkar, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will all travel to South Korea this week as part of a Government trade mission.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Govt to push for Irish beef access on S Korea missionMinister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will take part in a cross-Government trade mission to South Korea this week to promote the Irish food, beverage and agri-tech sectors.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

RTEBUSINESS: Govt to push for Irish beef access on Korea missionMinister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will take part in a cross-Government trade mission to South Korea this week to promote the Irish food, beverage and agri-tech sectors.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Sherry Fitz doing business, falling energy bills, and being wary of online influencersThe best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Sluggish demand results in manufacturing PMI hitting lowest level since JulyAIB’s Irish manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) decreased due to significant drop in demand

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕