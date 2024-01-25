Mayo's Aspirations for the Upcoming League

Another winter rolls round into, well, more winter and the league begins. All sides in Division One are hell-bent on staying there, but all have various private aspirations and hopes as bolt-ons. Here, we look at the teams in the top flight and the questions they will be asking of themselves. Mayo Manager: Kevin McStay Captain: Paddy Durcan (Winners in 2023) It might come as a slight surprise to be reminded that last year’s league win for Mayo was their 13th in that competition.

And as much as it was nice for Kevin McStay to deliver silverware at his first attempt in charge of his county, it had the effect of building them up for the almighty fall they suffered just one week later with defeat to Roscommon in the Connacht opener in Castlebar. They need to keep Tommy Conroy and Ryan O’Donoghue fit and ideally finish third, as they are off to face New York the weekend after the final





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.