Mayo Footballer Aidan O'Shea to Marry Girlfriend from Kerry

Mayo footballer Aidan O'Shea popped the question to his girlfriend of six years, Kristin McKenzie Vass, during the summer and their wedding plans are in full swing. But the GAA legend won't be getting married in his native county as the couple are planning a Kerry celebration, where Kristin is from. Aidan has a busy life on and off the pitch, and striking the perfect balance is something he strives for.

In a rare personal interview, the 33-year-old opens up about not having regrets in life, his day job, and how he met the love of his life. Read more: Mayo's Lee Keegan was pranked with dress by teammates during Portugal holiday: 'I always fell for it' Congratulations on your engagement to Kristin, can you tell us about it? There was a bit of planning involved and it had been in the works for a couple of months. I was waiting for the opportune time to pop the question and it all happened on the last week of July. I asked the question and she thankfully said 'Yes'. We had some great celebrations with our friends and family for a few week





RSVPMagazine » / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dying alone: ‘There’s a huge epidemic of loneliness and these cases are just the thin edge of that wedge’The discovery of the body of Co Kerry farmer Michael Sheehy over Christmas – six months after he was last seen alive – is part of a growing trend

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Seriously Sound Food Co. in Talks with Aldi to Sell Plant-Based Chicken NationwideThe Kerry-based Seriously Sound Food Co. is in talks with Aldi to stock its plant-based chicken pieces. Talks are expected to be completed in 2024 to list their products nationwide.

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Weather Warnings for West Coast of IrelandMet Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, and Galway due to strong winds and the possibility of coastal flooding. A status yellow warning is in place for wind and rain across the entire country.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Woman who filmed porn with garda insists she's 'not racist' after protest against asylum seekersCarla O’Connor, who once filmed a porn with a garda, denies being racist after participating in a protest against male asylum seekers in Co Mayo. She claims to have turned her life around and is now a truck driver, but is facing online abuse and accusations of bigotry.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Fair City Star Jim Bartley Bids Farewell to Bela Doyle After 34 YearsFair City star Jim Bartley has decided to leave the show and his character Bela Doyle after almost 34 years. The 79-year-old actor wants to focus on his health and wellbeing. In a recent family photoshoot, Jim expressed his love for playing Bela and the enjoyment he had in portraying a relatable character.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

US Economy Grows by 5.2% in Q3, Expected to Expand in Coming YearsThe US economy experienced a growth of 5.2% in the third quarter and is projected to expand by 2.1% in 2023 and 1.5% in 2024. Meanwhile, the founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been convicted of fraud and conspiracy charges. Tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have invested heavily in AI chatbots to meet the increasing demand.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »