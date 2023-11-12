MayKay: The Powerhouse of the Irish Music Scene

A woman known for using her voice to its fullest extent in just about every sense, MayKay—or Mary-Kate Geraghty, if you’re feeling particularly formal—is well regarded as a powerhouse on the Irish music scene.

From quite literally belting out tunes with Fight Like Apes, Le Galaxie, and on solo tracks and features, to picking up the baton of host for Other Voices, MayKay has been unflinching in her support for the people of Palestine, using her platform and musical pipes to spread the word and cause impact. Last summer, Fight Like Apes announced that they were getting the band back together after a seven year hiatus and the crowd, quite literally, went wild. Coinciding nicely with the 15th anniversary of their debut album, their grand reunion gig at the Olympia sold out in a matter of minutes — a feat which surprised absolutely no one





🏆17. image_magazine » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STELLARMAGAZİNE: Everything Team STELLAR Is Loving This WeekSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more »

STELLARMAGAZİNE: Take That Announce Three More Massive Irish GigsSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more »

HERDOTİE: More Irish Than The Irish Themselves – Eleven Celebrities We Have Adopted As Our OwnThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Two Irish student Irish inventors shortlisted for James Dyson Award 2023Ireland's entrants are up against 18 other clever creators for next month's prestigious global accolade

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

HERDOTİE: “Don’t F**king Insult The Irish” – Liam Neeson Blasts Irish Water ChargesThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »