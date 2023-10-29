Maxine star Natalie Britton's career, home life and fertility journey

Dubliner Natalie Britton stars in Maxine, a three-part television drama miniseries that is currently one of the most popular shows on Netflix, having recently been added to the streaming service.

She was convicted of conspiring with him to pervert the course of justice in the 2002 Soham murders case after providing him with a false alibi.Natalie shines in her role as Jane Kerrigan, a vivacious journalist out to get the story by any means as she investigates the disappearances of the two girls in tandem with the police and the wider Soham community.

She graduated from the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts in London, and worked in Los Angeles for a number of years. How did her career begin? She relocated to Los Angeles for work after studying in London, before returning to Dublin after the pandemic with her family. headtopics.com

Speaking about her husband, she told Independent.ie: "My husband makes me laugh a lot. He's the complete opposite of me." She has dealt with pregnancy loss in the past, which she spoke to Rebecca Horan about on the A Little Birdie Told Me podcast.

"I could do another retrieval and go through that whole process again but it was very taxing on my body. The pregnancies wreck you in one way and I've had seven pregnancies and losses in five years. But the IVF is a different beast. All those hormones and it changes your body and it sends you cuckoo bananas." headtopics.com

