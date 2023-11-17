Maximizing Space in Your Home: Tips for Decluttering and Repurposing

Most of us are hoarding way more than we should, this goes for everything from clothes, books and even furniture. By doing a really intensive audit and getting rid of anything we no longer use, or even like, we can very quickly get rid of a lot of clutter from our home, freeing up some valuable space.Look for dead space that can be repurposed into storage or shelving.

For example, under the stairs storage, floating shelves and bespoke cabinetry built into wall cavities can create clever storage, adding to the clean uncluttered look you are aiming for. A seemingly purposeless nook in hallways or large rooms could be a new office or study area with the clever addition of a small fold down desk.Build a bench in that wasted corner of the kitchen or living room, top it with a custom cushion, and not only have you got yourself an additional seating area or cosy reading corner, you have even more storage!Make everything in your home start working harder by choosing multipurpose furniture

