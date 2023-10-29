‘Maxed out’ Dublin Airport; housing U-turn - this week’s Business Post

It has been another busy week on BusinessPost.ie with the fallout from Paddy Cosgrave’s continuing to grow despite his shock resignation last weekend.
Having led the coverage throughout the week, we have an in-depth look at what the future holds for the Web Summit and Matt Cooper’s view on how businesses across the world are struggling to find their voice on the Israel-Hamas war.
Our lead story this weekend is one that should cause concern from policymakers about how Ireland can continue to grow as a connected country, as Ellie Donnelly reveals that the passenger cap will choke off growth for airlines from next year. headtopics.com
Ireland Headlines
Dublin Airport updates advice for passengers as queue times begin to improveDublin Airport updates advice for passengers as queue times begin to improve. Dublin Airport updates advice for passengers as queue times begin to improve Read more ⮕