‘Maxed out’ Dublin Airport; housing U-turn - this week’s Business Post

It has been another busy week on BusinessPost.ie with the fallout from Paddy Cosgrave’s continuing to grow despite his shock resignation last weekend.

Having led the coverage throughout the week, we have an in-depth look at what the future holds for the Web Summit and Matt Cooper’s view on how businesses across the world are struggling to find their voice on the Israel-Hamas war.

Our lead story this weekend is one that should cause concern from policymakers about how Ireland can continue to grow as a connected country, as Ellie Donnelly reveals that the passenger cap will choke off growth for airlines from next year. headtopics.com

'Maxed-out’ Dublin Airport to stymie airlines’ growth in 2024Aer Lingus boss warns DAA’s failure to address 32 million passengers cap will damage national interest Read more ⮕

Passenger cap at Dublin Airport ‘frustrating’ - Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne EmbletonThe passenger cap at the airport is set at 32 million Read more ⮕

Dublin Airport updates advice for passengers as queue times begin to improveDublin Airport updates advice for passengers as queue times begin to improve. Dublin Airport updates advice for passengers as queue times begin to improve Read more ⮕

Aer Lingus boss warns Dublin Airport passenger cap a ‘national interest issue’Lynne Embleton criticises DAA for failing to resolve problem and says it could consider moving routes to Manchester as airline posts strong results Read more ⮕

The DAA Have Confirmed Dublin Airport Is To Get A Second RunwayThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

It’s Been 5 Years Since The Viral Video Of The Little Boy In Dublin AirportThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕