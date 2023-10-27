Maura Higgins in legal row over name of reality show, Maura the Explorer

, the show is a reality series following the trials and tribulations of Maura’s life as she wanders about the place experiencing things.

No, we don’t actually know what the show is going to entail yet – but it’s probably something along those lines, alright? And while the programme itself will no doubt become a hit, it appears as though it’ll have to be called something else entirely.have a slight issue with Maura’s ITV2 series being called as such.where she’s set to take to the rink for the first time.

She had previously spoken of needing to take time away from rehearsing after hurting her ribs, leading fans to believe that she was in fact going to be taking over the role ofRumours around Maura’s potential involvement in the show weren’t without grounds either, as she absolutely played up to the possibility by sharing a photo of herself topless by an infinity pool with theJosh PeckDaniel O’Donnell is latest celeb tipped to join Dancing With The StarsFamous WAG and presenter tipped to replace... headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Love Island bosses hint at return of Maura Higgins for all-star seasonOne of the higher-ups at Love Island has just hinted that Maura Higgins will definitely be appearing in the all-stars series of the hit dating show. Read more ⮕

Love Island fans believe Curtis isn’t into Maura after his interesting comment last nightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Ciao Bela: Fair City's Jim Bartley bows out as BelaActor Jim Bartley has said he feels 'a tinge of sadness' as he bids farewell to Fair City after almost 34 years on the RTÉ soap. Read more ⮕

Fair City legend Jim Bartley retires as Bela Doyle after 34 yearsThe much loved actor announced the news he is leaving Fair City this afternoon, after over three decades of gripping the nation with some of the soap's biggest storylines Read more ⮕

Jim Bartley on the passing of his son, mortality and his Fair City highlightsFair City legend Jim Bartley, who played Bela Doyle, announced his retirement from the RTE soap - we look back on this interview with him from the October 2019 issue of RSVP Magazine Read more ⮕

Much-loved Fair City character to leave the show, after 34 yearsAfter 34 years in Carrigstown, a favourite Fair City son is leaving. Actor Jim Bartley, is bidding farewell to the show after announcing his retirement. Read more ⮕