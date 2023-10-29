Matthew Perry was the snarky comedic voice that defined a generation

, I, like probably many others, thought about my favourite moments from his most iconic character, the sarcasm-fueled Chandler Bing in Friends.While most of us have almost become desensitised to the announcements of celebrity deaths online and the subsequent outpouring of tributes from co-stars, family members and fans, certain passings stay with you and it’s usually the ones that truly had an impact on your life.

While Friends wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea - that cup has certainly cooled on me as the comedy starts to show its age - the sitcom was a defining cultural touchpoint of the 90s and early 00s, and within that, Chandler was the anchor.Where some moments in Friends' 10-season run got a tad over-emotional and heavy-hitting for a sitcom, Chandler Bing was always there to bring everything back down to earth with a wry remark or cheeky comment, something which quickly became his trademark.

At what point did you think this was a successful marriage?" when Ross didn't get an annulment from Rachel because he "couldn't face another failed marriage," there are myriad examples of Chandler breaking the tension in heavy Friends scenes, with his cutting sarcasm.

As simple as that sounds, it was the way Perry used his language and intonations to pinpoint perfect comedic timing in every delivery that made him stand out as one of the greats.For something that could get quite tiring quickly, the fact that Perry was able to pull off one-liner after one-liner for a decade of shows is credit to the incredible prowess he had for comedy.If it was just for his jokes though, Chandler could possibly be one of the most unbearable characters on TV.

By the end of Friends in 2004, Chandler had started a new career where he was much happier, committed to a loving and happy marriage with Monica, and mended his relationship with his parents.

