Matthew Perry shared haunting final Instagram snap just days before death

Matthew Perry was found dead on Saturday after reportedly drowning in his hot tub, reports the Irish Mirror.

Like most posts that Matthew made, he signed the note off with the phrase "I'm Mattman." On the same day, the Friends actor made another post which was just a video of the moon. However, the caption was unsettling, reading: "Do you understand what I'm trying to tell you?"

In the years leading up to his death, Matthew was vocal about his prior struggles with drug addiction. Several years ago, he went into a coma with a 2% survival rate following an opioid overdose. While Matthew pulled through from the incident, he underwent many surgeries and spent considerable time going through recovery. headtopics.com

Other fans said this post was a "cry for help" in retrospect. One added: "What was he trying to tell us? Wish I had seen this post sooner. Watching friends won’t be the same." Some fans, however, believe that the incident may have been the cause of something more distressing. On a third post, a fan wrote: "The bat signal is a sign of distress.

