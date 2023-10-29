Matthew Perry's neighbour on 'sad and disturbing' scene after 'seeing too much'

Matthew Perry's 17-year-old neighbour has said that he "saw too much" after witnessing tragic scenes at the actor's house unfold on Saturday night.

The 54-year-old Chandler Bing star was found dead in his Los Angeles home after reportedly drowning in his hot tub following a call about a cardiac arrest. It is reported that no drugs were discovered at the scene and there is no indication of foul play.

But when the tragic scene unfolded on Saturday night, Matthew's young neighbour witnessed the police arrive and even saw "everything". He even branded the situation as "disturbing".Speaking to the US Sun, the young man said: "They were outside my neighbour’s door. I didn’t think much of it at the time until police started arriving and everything. They didn’t hammer the door, they kept silent. headtopics.com

"It was very disturbing, and very sad after all those years.. from what he’s gone through and his addictions and whatever." He added: "I saw everything, I feel bad for my younger siblings. I was very sad. At the same time, I did kind of expect it in some sense, but I didn’t expect it to be so soon. He’d not lived there long."

Touching on his past run-ins with Matthew, the neighbour revealed that the actor was a "friendly and very nice genuine guy." This comes after Matthew's parents and stepfather were seen arriving at the scene of the actor's death. His 82-year-old father John Bennett Perry, his mother, Suzanne, and stepdad Keith Morrison were seen pulling up to the star's home hours after his death. headtopics.com

And, aerial photos of the star's home show the scene, which now has a white tent erected near the lavish swimming pool that the actor used to share photos of. In fact, his last photograph shared on Instagram showed him relaxing in the pool.

