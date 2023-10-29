Matthew Perry's life was a tale of two halves

The US actor was one of the best-known and best-paid television stars during the decade from 1994 when Friends first aired, following the lives of a group of six friends in their 20s living in New York.

After moving to LA, Perry starred as Chazz Russell in Boys Will Be Boys and also had roles in shows including sitcom Growing Pains before becoming a global superstar as Chandler. Perry was a natural fit for the role of Chandler, beloved for his sarcastic one-liners, and many of his mannerisms grew from the actor’s own behaviour.

However, it was when he was first cast in Friends aged 24 that his alcohol addiction began to surface. By the end of the 10th series of the hit show, he became"entrenched in a lot of trouble", Perry revealed years later. headtopics.com

At one point during his time on Friends, Perry said he was taking 55 Vicodin painkillers a day and was down to 128lb – just over 9st – in weight. In the opening, he wrote:"Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead."

One of his major storylines in Friends was his initially secret romance between his character and Monica Geller (Cox), which evolved into marriage and the couple adopting twins. He featured in The Whole Nine Yards, and The Kid with Bruce Willis – who was a guest star in the sixth series of Friends. headtopics.com

Friends star Matthew Perry has passed away aged 54Friends star Matthew Perry has passed away aged 54 Read more ⮕

Friends actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom 'Friends,' was found dead at his home, US media reported. He was 54. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry, actor best known for Friends, dies at 54 in apparent drowningWarner Bros Television Group paid tribute to ‘our dear friend’ and ‘an incredibly gifted actor’ Read more ⮕

Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies at 54Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as Chandler Bing in the hit US tv comedy 'Friends', has been found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry in his own words: Vicodin, impotence and sexy faxes with Julia RobertsFrom beating up a young Justin Trudeau to 6,000 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, the Friends star’s memoir is a bombshell read. Here are the highlights Read more ⮕

This underrated Matthew McConaughey movie is on TV this weekendThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕