Matthew Perry's funeral plans get underway in LA following his untimely death

When they arrived on the scene, they began water rescue protocol after Matthew had seemingly drowned. At the time, it was reported that there were no illegal drugs on the scene and cops did not suspect any foul play.

READ MORE - Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée says Friends star was 'complicated' and caused her 'pain' like no other Now, his body has been released to his family, allowing them to begin their funeral plans. In a statement, the family wrote: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Matthew was born in 1969 to his father John Bennett Perry and his mother Suzanne Morrison. His parents split when he was very young, which led him to meet his stepfather Keith Morrison; a Dateline journalist. Both John and Suzanne remarried and welcomed more children into their respective families giving Matthew five step siblings.

Matthew's parents were reportedly by his side throughout his struggles with drugs and alcohol. When he was sent to the hospital in 2018 due to an opioid-induced colon injury, they rushed to the hospital to comfort their son. Matthew mentioned this to Diane Sawyer in an ABC news segment in October 2022. “I was like, ‘Whoa, I must be really sick for this to be happening.’"

Matthew wrote in his memoir how he once again overcame his struggles with addiction in 2021 and how he was living a healthier lifestyle. Earlier this week, the actor eerily posted pictures of himself in his hot tub on Instagram, writing, 'Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman.'

