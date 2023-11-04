Matthew Perry's Funeral Brings Together Friends Co-Stars

As Matthew Perry was laid to rest, his funeral has brought together many of his famous coworkers at a cemetery in LA that is already home to Hollywood's elite. In photos published by Mirror UK, Perry's family was seen arriving first at the event, with Matthew's father, John Bennett Perry, and stepfather, Keith Morrison spotted arriving early at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Then, the celebrities started to trickle in, beginning with David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow.

Later, they were spotted walking with costars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox in a group walking toward the ground of the cemetery on Friday. Matt Le Blanc is also believed to have been in attendance. The actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, tragically passed away on Saturday due while relaxing in a hot tub or jacuzzi. Perry also was in the hit The Whole Nine Yards, 17 Again, Fools Rush In and others - and with an outpouring of support from his former coworkers, it's likely many of them gathered at the cemetery as well. READ MORE: Met Eireann maps out exact areas facing washout as Ireland to be hammered by 48-hours of rain Forest Lawn Memorial Park is opposite Warner Bros Studios, where the show Friends filmed for ten years. The gathering comes after Matthew's former co-stars came together to share an emotional tribute following his death. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates

