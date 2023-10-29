Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars lead tributes after actor's sudden death

Former Friends co-stars and high-profile celebrities are leading tributes as the world reacts to Matthew Perry 's sudden and upsetting death.

Among the celebrities paying tribute and writing touching messages are people who knew Matt, knew of him, and worked alongside him.In the UK, journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan was among the first to write a touching message. Taking to Twitter, which is now known as X, the Talk TV host penned: "RIP Matthew Perry, 54. The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy.

"It makes me smile after a long day and comforts me when I'm down- just a constant ray of sunshine in what is increasingly becoming a sadder and scarier world. Friends is a little bit of escapism, a ray of light.. and today, it feels like that light just got a little dimmer." headtopics.com

Instagram "In short, I'll be remembering him as a brilliant friend. As that's what he felt like to me. RIP Matthew Perry. A true legend. Rest Easy Chan Chan Man." Friends star Maggie Wheeler, the actress who played Janice Hosenstein, has also paid tribute. Taking to Instagram, the star who played Chandler's love interest wrote: "What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared," she concluded.

