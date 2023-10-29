Matthew Perry’s Friends co-star breaks silence on star's tragic death

Following Matthew Perry 's sudden death at 54, his co-stars and former colleagues are flocking to social media to pay tribute.

The Chandler Bing actor, 54, was found dead in his Los Angeles home after reportedly drowning in his hot tub. Law enforcement sources say that no drugs were discovered at the scene and there is no indication of foul play, reports the Irish Mirror.

And one former Friends star Maggie Wheeler, the actress who played Janice Hosenstein, is just one to have posted a tribute to him on Instagram. "What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on," she wrote."I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared," she concluded. headtopics.com

As well as the Janice actress, Paget Brewster has paid tribute. Paget starred on the show for six episodes an played Chandler's love interest, Kathy. Taking to Twitter she penned: "I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after.

"Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.” This comes after the Friends' official Twitter account posted: "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans." headtopics.com

Matthew died after reportedly drowning in a hot tub at his California home. Despite being open about his longtime struggles with addiction, emergency responders said there were no drugs found on the scene.

