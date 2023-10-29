Matthew Perry's family share their 'heartbreak' over star's death in statement

The family of beloved actor Matthew Perry have shared their heartbreak following the tragic news of his death.

The actor died aged just 54 in an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles. While no official cause of death has been announced, it has been widely reported that he drowned in a jacuzzi or hot tub on his property.Read more:Friends cast members share heartbreaking tributes following the death of Matthew Perry"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family said.

Warner Bros. TV released the following statement: “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family." headtopics.com

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Co-creators of the Friends sitcom Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and executive producer Kevin Bright issued a joint statement of their grief today.“It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent.” headtopics.com

“It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.”

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.” headtopics.com

Matthew Perry shared haunting final Instagram snap just days before deathSome fans of Matthew Perry and the show Friends, however, believe that the incident may have been the cause of something more distressing after seeing his social media post Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry’s Friends co-star breaks silence on star's tragic deathMatthew Perry, who was best-known and loved for playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, was found dead, with tributes now flocking in from his former co-stars Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's chilling final Instagram posts just days before untimely deathMatthew Perry died at age 54 after reportedly drowning in his hot tub at the star's California home Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars lead tributes after actor's sudden deathFormer Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice Hosenstein, has led the tributes for Matthew Perry as celebrities react to the Chandler Bing star's sudden death Read more ⮕

Chandler Bing’s iconic final line in ‘Friends’ resurfaces after Matthew Perry’s deathMatthew Perry’s iconic final line as Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom 'Friends' has resurfaced following the tragic news of his death. Read more ⮕

Friends cast members' heartbreaking tributes in wake of Matthew Perry's deathThe star was beloved for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on hit comedy show Friends, which made the careers of himself and co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer Read more ⮕