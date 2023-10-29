Matthew Perry's chilling final Instagram posts just days before untimely death

His last post on Instagram before his death felt eerily similar to the incident. Just five days prior, Matthew posted a photo of him in his hot tub, overlooking the beautiful sights from his California home. He captioned the post: "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good?"

Like most posts that Matthew made, he signed the note off with the phrase "I'm Mattman." On the same day, the Friends actor made another post which was just a video of the moon. However, the caption was unsettling, reading: "Do you understand what I'm trying to tell you?"In the years leading up to his death, Matthew was vocal about his prior struggles with drug addiction.

The recent posts raised red flags among concerned fans. One wrote: "When I watched this the other night, it definitely worried me. I actually went to the window to watch the same moon. But, now, we all can't all watch this with you." headtopics.com

Other fans said this post was a "cry for help" in retrospect. One added: "What was he trying to tell us? Wish I had seen this post sooner. Watching friends won’t be the same." A friend close to Matthew did tell the DailyMail that those close to him are "praying he didn't relapse." Despite concern, emergency responders reported that there were no drugs on the scene and the incident did not seem to be the result of foul play.

Some fans, however, believe that the incident may have been the cause of something more distressing. On a third post, a fan wrote: "The bat signal is a sign of distress. headtopics.com

Even at the time the post was made, and prior to his death, some fans were already believing this to be concerning. "Do you want us to send help? Is this your signal???" wrote one fan. However, the post may have been innocent enough given Matthew's known love for the Batman series. He was posting multiple Batman-related images prior to his death with some fans believing he was cast in a new role.

