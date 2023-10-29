Matthew Perry revealed how he would like to be remembered

Matthew Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing on ‘Friends’, but his iconic role isn’t what he wanted to be remembered for.Speaking during his book tour for his memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir’, Perry said he wanted to be remembered as someone who “lived well”.
He shared, “I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker and his paramount thing is that he wants to help people.In his memoir, Perry acknowledged the success of ‘Friends’ and the fact that it made him a household name.
“The best thing about me is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me?’ I will always say, ‘Yes, I know how to do that. I will do that for you, even if I can always do that for myself’.”“And I’m glad of that, happy I’ve done some solid work as an actor.” headtopics.com
“But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people.Perry created the Perry House in Malibu, a sober facility for men.
He also wrote a play called 'The End of Longing' which he described as "a personal message to the world". "The End of Longing is an exaggerated form of me as a drunk. I had something important to say to people like me, and to people who love people like me."