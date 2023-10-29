Matthew Perry on the one Friends plot-line that he didn't want to film

In a TV segment for 'Plead the Fifth' with Andy Cohen, Matthew Perry opened up on his time with the Friends cast, and spoke of one plot-line that he asked the writers to re-do.In the Friends episode after Chandler breaks up with Kathy, you might remember that everyone's favourite smart-ass had a very specific plan about how to get over his ex.Phase 3: Picture yourself with other womenIn fact, strippers have a strong influence in the history of Friends.
Who can forget Danny DeVito giving Phoebe the perfect lap dance or the time when Joey thought that the stripper stole Emily's wedding ring.“There was a storyline on ‘Friends’ where Chandler went to a male strip joint because he really liked the sandwiches. I called up and I said,To be fair, that does seem like the perfect fit for Joey because after all, when asked to choose between women and sex, Mr Tribbiani gave the perfect response"I want girls on bread".
