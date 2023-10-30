Matthew Perry obituary: Actor who found stardom but remained prey to personal demons

, brought a wry sense of humour to the role of Chandler Bing in Friends, the American sitcom featuring six twentysomethings in Manhattan facing the ups and down of everyday life.

Are young people becoming addicted to social media and the internet? Here’s what the research has found Through his work in “statistical analysis and data reconfiguration”, the character pulled in more money than the other friends – Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Ross (David Schwimmer) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) – although he hated his job.

By then, the programme’s impact on popular culture had spread well beyond its homeland. Joey’s “How ya doin’?” and Chandler’s “Could I be any more ...” broke into the language of its young audience. The part earned Perry worldwide fame that continues with Netflix bringing the sitcom to a new generation. headtopics.com

Nevertheless, stardom did nothing to help the actor to overcome his own vulnerabilities. In 1997, Aniston said: “His feelings get hurt. He cares what people think. He even bruises easily.” In 1997, he checked into a Minnesota rehab clinic for 28 days when he became hooked on a painkiller and appetite suppressant after a jet-ski accident and a 35lb weight loss. Three years later, he was hospitalised with pancreatitis. In 2001, he abruptly left the set of the film Serving Sara (released the following year) to go into rehab again.

He converted his Malibu home into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre, Perry House, in 2013, but closed it two years later, citing expensive running costs. Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, Matthew was the son of Suzanne (née Langford, later Morrison), a Canadian journalist, and John Bennett Perry, an American actor. He grew up mainly in Ottawa when his mother returned to her home country and eventually became press secretary to the then prime minister, Pierre Trudeau. In 2017, Perry revealed that he and another pupil at Rockcliffe Park elementary school had beaten up, Pierre’s son and current Canadian premier. headtopics.com

Matthew Perry could never shake off Chandler Bing or his demonsFriends actor, who died aged 54 in apparent drowning, was victim of demons far more pernicious than typecasting Read more ⮕

Chandler Bing’s iconic final line in ‘Friends’ resurfaces after Matthew Perry’s deathMatthew Perry’s iconic final line as Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom 'Friends' has resurfaced following the tragic news of his death. Read more ⮕

Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies at 54Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as Chandler Bing in the hit US tv comedy 'Friends', has been found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars lead tributes after actor's sudden deathFormer Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice Hosenstein, has led the tributes for Matthew Perry as celebrities react to the Chandler Bing star's sudden death Read more ⮕

Friends actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom 'Friends,' was found dead at his home, US media reported. He was 54. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry, actor best known for Friends, dies at 54 in apparent drowningWarner Bros Television Group paid tribute to ‘our dear friend’ and ‘an incredibly gifted actor’ Read more ⮕