Friends: David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc and Lisa Kudrow in 1995. Photograph: NBCU Photo Bank via GettyAccording to his new memoir, one thing Matthew Perry thinks people might be surprised to learn about him is that he has mostly been sober since 2001. “Save for about 60 or 70 mishaps.”

His mother starts working as a press aide to the Canadian prime minister, Pierre Trudeau (Justin’s dad), remarries and moves briefly to Toronto, when 10-year-old Perry starts acting up, smoking, getting bad grades and even beating up young Justin Trudeau. (“I decided to end my argument with him when he was put in charge of an entire army.”)As a teenager Perry discovers that he has three talents: acting, tennis (he is nationally ranked in Canada by the age of 14) and drinking.

Perry likewise follows his father further into alcoholism, drinking six vodka tonics every night and declaring them the “best part of his day”. The difference is that Perry snr is high functioning (and eventually gets sober by taking a long walk, his son notes resentfully).At 15 Perry has no trouble performing for a crowd. California women love his Canadian accent and the quick patter, sarcastic humour and double-takes for which he will eventually become famous. headtopics.com

“It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down,” muses Perry. “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” (Perry has since apologised, and said he picked a name at random.)At 18 Perry starts dating Tricia Fisher, Carrie’s half-sister.

The problem is, Perry is already committed to another show: a “sci-fi comedy” about baggage handlers at LAX in the year 2194. It was even worse than it sounds, says Perry. All six stars are not only young and attractive but genuinely funny. Perry is pitching 10 jokes a day, not just for Chandler but for every character, and every day two get used. Courteney Cox is the only established name in the cast, having starred in Ace Ventura and Family Ties, but she stresses: it is going to be an ensemble show. headtopics.com

