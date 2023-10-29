Matthew Perry could never shake off Chandler Bing or his demons

Matthew Perry’s Friends co-star breaks silence on star's tragic deathMatthew Perry, who was best-known and loved for playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, was found dead, with tributes now flocking in from his former co-stars Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars lead tributes after actor's sudden deathFormer Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice Hosenstein, has led the tributes for Matthew Perry as celebrities react to the Chandler Bing star's sudden death Read more ⮕

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry has died at age 54It is being reported that Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in ‘Friends’, has passed away at the age of 54. Read more ⮕

Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies at 54Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as Chandler Bing in the hit US tv comedy 'Friends', has been found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry in his own words: Vicodin, impotence and sexy faxes with Julia RobertsFrom beating up a young Justin Trudeau to 6,000 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, the Friends star’s memoir is a bombshell read. Here are the highlights Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry, actor best known for Friends, dies at 54 in apparent drowningWarner Bros Television Group paid tribute to ‘our dear friend’ and ‘an incredibly gifted actor’ Read more ⮕